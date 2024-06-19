How To Safely And Legally Navigate Bike Lanes

About those bike lines you’re increasingly seeing around Lakewood and the Greater Cleveland area...many communities have added bike lanes to their roadways for the specific, exclusive use of cyclists. Some are “protected” with bollards (as on the stretch of road between Clifton and Lake Roads connecting Lakewood and Rocky River), some are simply painted stripes and a bike image with a directional arrow on the pavement.

Cyclists have the right of way when riding in a bike lane, and motor vehicles cannot travel in them. However, if the lane is clear of cyclists, a motorist may cross a bike lane to make a turn, access parking, or enter or exit a roadway.

No vehicle, except for a bicycle, can stand or be parked in a bike lane or in any way impede bike traffic.

When there is a bike lane present, a cyclist may still choose to ride on the road, “taking the lane.” Adult cyclists have a legal right to ride on the road in Ohio (except on divided, controlled access freeways).

Enjoy your summer by riding safely and legally!

Ken Knabe is Greater Cleveland's Bike Attorney promoting cycling safety and representing cyclists injured by careless drivers. 14222 Madison Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107 (216) 228-7200.