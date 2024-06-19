H20 Clothing Drive Fans: The Wait Is Over!

The blue bins are in place at all three fire stations and at Cove Community Center, waiting to be filled with clothing donations.



If you are not familiar with this project, H2O collects clothing donations for several weeks, then our young volunteers prepare them for a one-day Super Sale. Items are sold at EXTREMELY low cost as a service to the community. In addition to learning about the value of affordable clothes for people, H2O campers learn about the impacts of textiles on the environment.



This project is a staple of Summer Service Camp, and we hope you will donate!