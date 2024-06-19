Dr. G's Lakewood Ranger Round-Up: Recap Of A Fabulous Year In Ranger Sports

At the risk of leaving out many fabulous moments, here are, in no particular order, some of my favorites from the 2023/24 Lakewood Ranger sports campaign. Now, the memories...



QB Avery Holt led the Rangers to a heart-stopping 1 point win over Clearview, throwing 3 long touchdown passes but actually caught the game winner as time expired on reverse WR pass from Alex Symons. (Avery then kicked the extra point). Donnie Mikuluk in later games and Chanceler Moses this night got the tough years, and Jaylen Chappell and Alex were the deep threats.



The resurgent Ranger Volleyball team had many big wins, perhaps none more satisfying than the Holy Name match. Olivia Baker, Sophia Zarbo, Emily Potoczak (pictured with fellow Scholar Athlete Award winner Hutch Reed) and Audrey McNulty led a great team effort.



The Boys Soccer team not only won the GLC-Wes--keyed by a huge defeat of Buckeye--but also went over to St. Edward on an early, chilly Saturday morning and left with a 2-0 victory and the Community Cup.



Girls soccer competed well despite many close losses, but had big wins over Normandy and Midview.



The Boys Basketball team stormed back from a 15 point deficit to win in overtime at Buckeye--keyed by Drew Jablonowski and Lucas Seguine. Junior Luke Vannucci set the 3-point record, and the squad won two tournament games, including a thriller over Hudson in the second round.



The Girls Basketball team was undefeated in the GLC East, and Delaney Garcia was the GLC-East Player of the Year. But the moment came in the second round of the playoffs, when the Rangers traveled to Walsh Jesuit and came away with a 4-point win. Delaney was the leading scorer, Layla Smith played a fabulous game, but Junior Elizabeth Doup took over the game late and secured the upset for the Rangers.



Swimmer Ava Watts was the GLC champion in the 100 freestyle and both teams performed well all year. The Boys 1-point win over Rocky River was a shocker. Junior diver Ryan Fetting qualified for the state meet.



The Softball team had some big wins over rivals Westlake, Bay and a thriller over Rocky River. Pitcher Mia Carroll-Greeves was again all Cuyahoga County, reached the 500 strikeout milestone, and went out in style with a grand slam and a complete game shutout in her last game.



The track teams had many highlights, including Charlie Payne's District win in the 1,600, Kaydence Doxley's dual victories (200 and Long Jump). Charlie went on to finish 7th in the state and Kaydence finished 2nd in the Long Jump in a tie-breaker. Sister Charion qualified for the State Meet in the 100 hurdles and in the 4 x 200 relay along with Kaydence, Charion and McKenna Hunt.



The 19-5 Baseball Team won the GLC-East, with the key win a 3-2 thriller at Buckeye behind the arm of GLC-East Pitcher of the Year junior Logan Ellis. The Rangers played a challenging schedule, with many big wins over tough opponents, including Elyria Catholic, Lake Catholic, Westlake, Canton Glen Oak, North Ridgeville and Eastlake North.



Unfortunately, I only got to one Tennis, Hockey and Lacrosse match/game each, and didn't catch any Wresting, Golf, Bowling, Gymnastics or Cross County, but I know each had their moments and that our athletes competed with pride and integrity.



Things are looking up for Lakewood Rangers, with many young players returning to Varsity action next year. The graduating seniors can take great pride not only in what they have accomplished individually and with their teams, but also in setting a high standard of effort and commitment for all our future Rangers. Although they play different sports, the Lakewood Rangers are one team, from one town, that never gives up,





Long Live Lakewood