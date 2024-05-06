Walking the Streets Of Lakewood--From A to Z!

Ever wonder what it would be like to walk down every street in Lakewood? (There are 210 of them!) Well now you can do that vicariously by visiting www.lakewoodatoz.com and following the journey of longtime Lakewood resident Michael Daso. As Michael explains at the site, “I’ve challenged myself to walk every street in Lakewood this year in alphabetical order (one per day) in hopes of raising some money for Lakewood Alive.” Lakewood Alive is a “community-centered nonprofit that fosters and sustains vibrant and welcoming neighborhoods.”

Michael’s project started with Abbieshire on February 5, 2024, and should finish with Wyandotte around Thanksgiving. He recently reached his halfway point (105 streets), and each entry about a street provides a few paragraphs and photos describing his experience. Highlights so far have included many aspects that make Lakewood streets unique—e.g. stunning and/or historic architecture, Little Libraries (and “Dog-Stick Libraries”), pocket parks, sidewalk drawings, Adopt-a-Spots, secret gardens, hidden gnomes, and, of course, friendly neighbors. (Author’s note: When I learned about Michael’s project, I started to provide historical background about different Lakewood street names for him, some of which also appears on the site.)

It’s not surprising that Michael, a local financial consultant, is civic-minded in his quest. His love of Lakewood is well-reflected in his multiple stints on a variety of local Boards of Directors, including the Beck Center for the Arts, the Lakewood Historical Society, and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. Michael and his wife have also raised four children in Lakewood.

Find out what Michael discovers on your street by visiting www.lakewoodatoz.com today! While donations to benefit Lakewood Alive are encouraged, they are not necessary to read about Michael’s street journeys. At his site, Michael also thanks several Lakewood businesses for their help with his project--Erie Design, RYCO Sports, and CoDesign. If you’d like to reach out to Michael, his website provides the following contact info: E-mail dasolakewood@gmail.com or @dasolakewood on Instagram and X.

Vincent O'Keefe is a local writer and former stay-at-home dad with a PhD in American literature. His writing has appeared at The New York Times and The Washington Post, among other venues. Visit him at www.vincentokeefe.com.