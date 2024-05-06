Upcoming Events In June

by Lisa Calfee

Dustin Hoffman is The Graduate.

Support local writers and celebrate the creativity of our wonderfully diverse community by attending Lakewood Public Library’s Meet The Author, a platform for Northeast Ohioans to share their latest books and unique perspectives. 

Meet The Author: "The Girl from Cleveland City" Series by Alexsandra Sukhoy 

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium  

Alexsandra Sukhoy breaks and blends writing and visual platforms- including screenplays, blogs and photography in The Girl from Cleveland City series. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.  

Presentation - Cleveland's Olympic History 

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium 

The Olympics are coming this summer! Come and learn about some of Northeast Ohio’s notable Olympians. Presenter Jill Jaracz is the founder and co-host of Keep the Flame Alive, a podcast dedicated to the Olympics and Paralympics. 

Literary Cleveland Presents:  

Write Now – Poetry Writing Workshop with Instructor Corey Miller 

Saturdays: July 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2024  

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room  

Participants will generate new writing in this free four-week practical workshop that explores a different element and form of poetry each Saturday. Registration is required and begins on June 1, 2024.  Visit lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or call (216) 226-8275.

Terry Meehan Film Series: "The Graduate" (1967)  

Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium 

Dustin Hoffman stars as Benjamin, a college graduate who gets involved with both the wife (Anne Bancroft) and the daughter (Katharine Ross) of his father’s law partner.    

Film: "Moneyball" (2011) followed by a Q&A with Cleveland Guardians PA Announcer Bob Tayek from the Cleveland Guardians and Eddy Jansen from the Lake Erie Crushers. 

Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium   

Award-winning filmmaker Kevin James Hogan will moderate. Co-sponsored by Film Fellowship, a group from Saint Raphael Parish in Bay Village. 

Volume 20, Issue 11, Posted 12:51 PM, 06.05.2024