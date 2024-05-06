Upcoming Events In June

Support local writers and celebrate the creativity of our wonderfully diverse community by attending Lakewood Public Library’s Meet The Author, a platform for Northeast Ohioans to share their latest books and unique perspectives.

Meet The Author: "The Girl from Cleveland City" Series by Alexsandra Sukhoy

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Alexsandra Sukhoy breaks and blends writing and visual platforms- including screenplays, blogs and photography in The Girl from Cleveland City series. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Presentation - Cleveland's Olympic History

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

The Olympics are coming this summer! Come and learn about some of Northeast Ohio’s notable Olympians. Presenter Jill Jaracz is the founder and co-host of Keep the Flame Alive, a podcast dedicated to the Olympics and Paralympics.

Literary Cleveland Presents:

Write Now – Poetry Writing Workshop with Instructor Corey Miller

Saturdays: July 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2024

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Participants will generate new writing in this free four-week practical workshop that explores a different element and form of poetry each Saturday. Registration is required and begins on June 1, 2024. Visit lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or call (216) 226-8275.

Terry Meehan Film Series: "The Graduate" (1967)

Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Dustin Hoffman stars as Benjamin, a college graduate who gets involved with both the wife (Anne Bancroft) and the daughter (Katharine Ross) of his father’s law partner.

Film: "Moneyball" (2011) followed by a Q&A with Cleveland Guardians PA Announcer Bob Tayek from the Cleveland Guardians and Eddy Jansen from the Lake Erie Crushers.

Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Award-winning filmmaker Kevin James Hogan will moderate. Co-sponsored by Film Fellowship, a group from Saint Raphael Parish in Bay Village.