Starr Gazer

JUNE

ARIES: The lucky duo, Sun/Jupiter are in the same house again this month for all signs. The Ram has the rays beaming in your neighborhood, siblings, short visits & travel, go visit Dad.

TAURUS: June has the Bull bringing in plenty of greenbacks. Take Dad out to dinner, you can afford it. If he’s passed on, bring a six-pack & flowers to his grave.

GEMINI: The Twins, it’s all about you, for quite some time now. Jupiter just entered the sign of Gemini, & will hang out there until June 9th, 2025. Take advantage of the next year, double your pleasure.

CANCER: Hey Crab, you’ve got a lot of action going on behind the scenes this month. Hold your cards close to your chest. Keep your eyes & ears open, & your lips zipped.

LEO: The Lion/Lioness has no trouble finding friends to fill its Jungle. The Sun is shining on your house of friends, & acquaintances. Keep the party going, & get out there & network.

VIRGO: If you’ve been thinking about changing jobs, getting a promotion, or looking for a job, this is the month to hit the pavement. Don’t just sit there thinking about it, just do it.

LIBRA: It’s been a while since you’ve traveled abroad, take that trip you’ve only dreamt about, & make it happen. He who hesitates is lost. Can you taste the pasta & gelato?

SCORPIO: June is right up the Scorpion’s alley. It’s time to put on your Sherlock Holmes hat, grab the magnifying glass, come out of your cave & figure out the mystery.

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s bow & arrow is pointing straight at Cupid’s heart. It’s all about relationships this month. Enjoy the adventure, dream big, & shoot for the Moon.

CAPRICORN: Looks like the Goat’s daily routine & health is top-notch. Keep up the good work, you may even turn a few heads. Climb that mountain, with perseverance.

AQUARIUS: Romance, creativity, & children are the theme for June for our eccentric, innovative Aquarian. Have fun, invent, play games, & conjure something up for Dad.

PISCES: The Fish is hanging around the homestead waters this June, invite Dad. That’s where the action is, there’s no place like home, take a hint from Dorothy.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com