Starr Gazer
JUNE
ARIES: The lucky duo, Sun/Jupiter are in the same house again this month for all signs. The Ram has the rays beaming in your neighborhood, siblings, short visits & travel, go visit Dad.
TAURUS: June has the Bull bringing in plenty of greenbacks. Take Dad out to dinner, you can afford it. If he’s passed on, bring a six-pack & flowers to his grave.
GEMINI: The Twins, it’s all about you, for quite some time now. Jupiter just entered the sign of Gemini, & will hang out there until June 9th, 2025. Take advantage of the next year, double your pleasure.
CANCER: Hey Crab, you’ve got a lot of action going on behind the scenes this month. Hold your cards close to your chest. Keep your eyes & ears open, & your lips zipped.
LEO: The Lion/Lioness has no trouble finding friends to fill its Jungle. The Sun is shining on your house of friends, & acquaintances. Keep the party going, & get out there & network.
VIRGO: If you’ve been thinking about changing jobs, getting a promotion, or looking for a job, this is the month to hit the pavement. Don’t just sit there thinking about it, just do it.
LIBRA: It’s been a while since you’ve traveled abroad, take that trip you’ve only dreamt about, & make it happen. He who hesitates is lost. Can you taste the pasta & gelato?
SCORPIO: June is right up the Scorpion’s alley. It’s time to put on your Sherlock Holmes hat, grab the magnifying glass, come out of your cave & figure out the mystery.
SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s bow & arrow is pointing straight at Cupid’s heart. It’s all about relationships this month. Enjoy the adventure, dream big, & shoot for the Moon.
CAPRICORN: Looks like the Goat’s daily routine & health is top-notch. Keep up the good work, you may even turn a few heads. Climb that mountain, with perseverance.
AQUARIUS: Romance, creativity, & children are the theme for June for our eccentric, innovative Aquarian. Have fun, invent, play games, & conjure something up for Dad.
PISCES: The Fish is hanging around the homestead waters this June, invite Dad. That’s where the action is, there’s no place like home, take a hint from Dorothy.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.