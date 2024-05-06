Meet Me At Cove

William “Pete” Jennings

In August, William "Pete" Jennings celebrates three years as a bus driver for the Division of Aging. After retiring from 31 years of driving students for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, he took a break before discovering the opportunity to be a bus driver for the City. Pete enjoys helping people get around and spending time with seniors. He's known for his involvement in growing the unofficial tabletop bowling league at Cove, increasing its membership from 8 to 20. Outside of work, he takes care of his 90-year-old father, "Pops," and enjoys quiet moments with his girlfriend and their furry children: Charlie, the chocolate lab, and Beep, the cat.