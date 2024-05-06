Lakewood Police And Fire Departments To Host Summer Safety Days For Children 3 Through 12

by City of Lakewood

The Lakewood Police Department and Lakewood Fire Department will be hosting a Summer Safety Days Program for children ages 3-12 and their parents at Madison Park.  Children participating in this program will gain a better understanding of safety as well as engage in personal interaction with safety forces. The three-hour program will be offered a few times throughout the summer for two different age groups. Each child must be accompanied by an adult to this program. Pre-registration is required. There is a limit of 25 children per session.

Summer Safety Days will take place on the following dates in 2024:

Wednesday, June 26
Tuesday, July 23
Tuesday, August 13

Each date will feature two sessions:
Morning (10 AM-12 PM) for 3 to 7 year-olds
Afternoon (1 PM – 3 PM) for 8 to 12 year-olds

Children ages 3-7 will interact with officers and firefighters and participate in age appropriate activities including:

  • A coloring station with PD coloring books as well other coloring/painting activities provided by Cove Community Center
  • Button maker station
  • Water balloon station/toss
  • Sensory Tables station

Children ages 8-12 will interact with officers and firefighters and participate in age appropriate activities including:

  • A coloring/painting station
  • Button maker station
  • Water balloon station/toss
Volume 20, Issue 11, Posted 12:51 PM, 06.05.2024