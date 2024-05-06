Lakewood Police And Fire Departments To Host Summer Safety Days For Children 3 Through 12
The Lakewood Police Department and Lakewood Fire Department will be hosting a Summer Safety Days Program for children ages 3-12 and their parents at Madison Park. Children participating in this program will gain a better understanding of safety as well as engage in personal interaction with safety forces. The three-hour program will be offered a few times throughout the summer for two different age groups. Each child must be accompanied by an adult to this program. Pre-registration is required. There is a limit of 25 children per session.
Summer Safety Days will take place on the following dates in 2024:
Wednesday, June 26
Tuesday, July 23
Tuesday, August 13
Each date will feature two sessions:
Morning (10 AM-12 PM) for 3 to 7 year-olds
Afternoon (1 PM – 3 PM) for 8 to 12 year-olds
Children ages 3-7 will interact with officers and firefighters and participate in age appropriate activities including:
- A coloring station with PD coloring books as well other coloring/painting activities provided by Cove Community Center
- Button maker station
- Water balloon station/toss
- Sensory Tables station
Children ages 8-12 will interact with officers and firefighters and participate in age appropriate activities including:
- A coloring/painting station
- Button maker station
- Water balloon station/toss