Lakewood Police And Fire Departments To Host Summer Safety Days For Children 3 Through 12

The Lakewood Police Department and Lakewood Fire Department will be hosting a Summer Safety Days Program for children ages 3-12 and their parents at Madison Park. Children participating in this program will gain a better understanding of safety as well as engage in personal interaction with safety forces. The three-hour program will be offered a few times throughout the summer for two different age groups. Each child must be accompanied by an adult to this program. Pre-registration is required. There is a limit of 25 children per session.

Summer Safety Days will take place on the following dates in 2024:

Wednesday, June 26

Tuesday, July 23

Tuesday, August 13

Each date will feature two sessions:

Morning (10 AM-12 PM) for 3 to 7 year-olds

Afternoon (1 PM – 3 PM) for 8 to 12 year-olds

Children ages 3-7 will interact with officers and firefighters and participate in age appropriate activities including:

A coloring station with PD coloring books as well other coloring/painting activities provided by Cove Community Center

Button maker station

Water balloon station/toss

Sensory Tables station

Children ages 8-12 will interact with officers and firefighters and participate in age appropriate activities including: