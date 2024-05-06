Lakewood Cycling News

I’ve been a proud Lakewood business owner for years and a homeowner here since 2017. As such it’s great to see Bike Lakewood – a resident-led advocacy group and chapter of Bike Cleveland - increasing its activities in recent months!

Lakewood currently has the highest marks in Ohio from Walk Score, a company that helps people find walk/bike/transit-friendly areas. (Bike Scores are determined by bike lanes, hills, destinations/road connectivity, and bike commuting/mode share.) Currently Bike Lakewood is spotlighting the City of Lakewood’s Bunts Road rehabilitation project. Starting in 2026, Phase One will cover Lakewood Heights Boulevard to Franklin Boulevard and in 2027, Phase Two will encompass Franklin to Clifton Boulevard.

The improvements will benefit ALL road users: motorists, cyclists, micro-mobility device users, and pedestrians. Everything from surface drainage to pavement, curbs, and sidewalks to long pedestrian crossing distances to streetlights to updating signage to Clean Water Lakewood to sewer improvement to bicycle lanes will be addressed. Southbound traffic will be maintained, northbound traffic will detour to Warren Road. A small price to pay for such a huge list of safety improvements in our community!

PLEASE NOTE: Bike Lakewood supports Alternative 1, which will get us a 10-foot-wide separated shared use path (reducing accidents/injuries) and curb bump outs for greater connectivity and safety for all. More trees, less impact on traffic and the environment, plus Active Transportation Plan (ATP) and Safe Streets for All (SS4A) progress. Alternative 2 would mean on-street bike lanes on both sides of Bunts Road.

The City welcomes public comments no later than June 9, 2024 on the project website. Here’s where you can weigh in on the future of bike safety in Lakewood:

www.lakewoodoh.gov/bunts-rehab

Local business SHOUTOUT: Bike shop Beat Cycles recently hosted its first 2024 Kidical Mass (a play on Critical Mass) ride for families on May 26. They had 60 people participate with more than 30 of them kids! After buzzing around Birdtown, the riders enjoyed story time with Emily and everyone’s favorite treat – doughnuts.

With many thanks to Bike Lakewood, our local businesses, and the City for all they do to make Lakewood an amazing place to live, work, and play.

Enjoy your summer by riding safely and legally!