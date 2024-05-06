Kiwanis Awards 15 Scholarships To Graduating Lakewood Seniors

Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarship Foundation is proud to announce our 2024 recipients for this year’s graduating high school seniors. The following 15 graduates are being awarded thirteen $10,000 and two $5000 for vocational schools. We consider their academic, citizenship and leadership abilities. Thank you to all the applicants and their families. This scholarship fund is funded through the efforts of The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood. The Lakewood Kiwanis Hootenanny Dance and legacy donations were just two of our major fundraisers.

The winners of the 2024 Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarships are: Rowan Brown-Lakewood HS, Kaileigh Burton-Lakewood HS, William (Liam) Craighead-St. Ignatius, Rosemary Cronin-Lakewood HS, Ava Donaldson-Lakewood HS, Yasmine Elhachdani-Lakewood HS, Jason Haklaj-Lakewood HS, Edward Horton-Lakewood HS, Safa Jabarkhil-Lakewood HS, Mimi Née-Lakewood HS, Hannah Schmidt-St Joseph, Zoe Schmidt-St Joseph, Hannah Watkins-Lakewood HS, Cameron Wereb-Lakewood HS, Mary Grace Wirst-Magnificat.

The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood is the leading service organization in Lakewood and we are celebrating over 100 years of service. Along with our scholarships, we also support Harding Builders Club, K Kids Club at Horace Mann and Horizon B&A Care at Harrison and Emerson.

We welcome new volunteers and new members to continue giving to our youth.

