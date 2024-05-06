Keep Lakewood Beautiful Launches 2024 Beautiful Home Awards

Keep Lakewood Beautiful is pleased to announce its 2024 Beautiful Home Awards! Now through July 15th is the time to submit your nominations for the Lakewood home(s) you think showcase eye-popping landscaping, well-maintained features, and that extra something that makes it “beautiful.”

Nominations can be made quickly & easily by visiting the City of Lakewood’s website (lakewoodoh.gov/keep-lakewood-beautiful) or by calling the City of Lakewood at 216-529-5061. Typically 50 to 100 Lakewood homes are nominated each year.

Keep Lakewood Beautiful has been orchestrating the Beautiful Home Awards for more than 10 years. One home from each of the original seven school districts is chosen from nominations submitted by community members. Winners will receive an award and be recognized during a City Council meeting this fall.

Thank you for helping Keep Lakewood Beautiful to properly honor this city of beautiful homes!