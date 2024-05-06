"Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" At Lakewood UMC

The Lakewood United Methodist Church, 15700 Detroit Ave., will host the Custer Road United Methodist Church Youth Choir from Plano, TX for a performance of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" on Sunday, June 9 at 10:00 am. The Custer Road Youth Choir is touring throughout the northeast United States this summer and will perform a modified 1-hour version of this theatrical production. This event is free and all are welcome. There will be an ice cream social on the church lawn immediately following the performance.