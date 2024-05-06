Join Us For Juneteenth!

On Wednesday, June 19th from 6:00 to 9.:00 p.m., Lakewood Black Caucus is celebrating its annual Juneteenth celebration at Lakewood Presbyterian, Church: 14502 Detroit and Marlowe. Our event is open to everyone and it is free! Come join us for food, games and live entertainment. There will also be a raffle with wonderful prizes! There is something for everyone. We will hold the event in Lawther Hall which is at the back entrance of the church. Bring the family, and enjoy the fun!

Patricia Wellborn is an African American woman, who has lived in Lakewood since 2015. She is a senior, and is active in social justice work. She is the president of the newly formed Lakewood Black Caucus.