Healthy Lakewood Foundation Appoints New Board Member

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation is excited to announce the appointment of Kim Fennell to its Board of Directors. Kim, a Lakewood resident for the past decade, was appointed at HLF’s March Board meeting and brings a strong background in therapeutic recreation and a passion for community engagement and inclusion. Currently, Kim works at Rec2Connect as a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist, where she not only works with clients in the water as an aquatic therapist, but also implements land-based programs, oversees adult program outreach, and manages volunteers.

Kim graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Therapeutic Recreation from the University of Toledo and is currently working to complete her Master of Nonprofit Administration with Louisiana State University. Her diverse experience spans across various roles, including Recreation Therapy Coordinator at Clear Vista Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit and as the Center Director of the Lakeshore Rose Center for Aging Well. Kim is also a dedicated volunteer, notably at GiGi's Playhouse and the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Melissa Federman, HLF’s Board Secretary and Chair of the Governance Committee, notes, “Kim is an enthusiastic Lakewood resident who is eager to contribute to the Healthy Lakewood Foundation's mission. She brings experience as a recreation therapist in both non-profit and health care settings, in building community partnerships, and a dedication to equity and inclusion. Kim’s experience makes her a valuable asset to the foundation's board.” Join us in welcoming Kim to HLF’s board!