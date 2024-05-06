District Honors Academic Standouts In Celebration Of Excellence

Lakewood City Schools proudly celebrated the achievements of its brightest students at the 41st annual Celebration of Excellence ceremony on May 16 in the Civic Auditorium. Held to honor the academic dedication and success of its students, 390 medals of excellence were awarded to middle school and high school students who maintained a 4.0 GPA or higher through the first three quarters of the academic year.

The ceremony, a highlight of the school calendar, recognized not only these top academic performers but also celebrated the District's National Merit Finalist and six Commended Scholars, who have demonstrated outstanding academic prowess on a national level.

In addition to the medals of excellence, the ceremony also included the awarding of a range of scholarships to deserving students. Recipients included those honored by the Lakewood Leadership Team, Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation, and winners of various Lakewood High scholarships. A notable addition this year was the presentation of the new Governor's Merit Scholarships, aimed at supporting students in their pursuit of higher education.

Keynote speaker Lisa Bruening, director of student services for the school district and a Lakewood High School graduate, delivered an inspiring address. Her speech emphasized the many ways the Vision of a Lakewood Ranger competencies have helped her succeed in her career and life. The audience and students also enjoyed some beautiful music from the Lakewood High Chamber Choir.

Such a wonderful evening to celebrate our student successes!