Congratulations, Class Of 2024

On Sunday July 2, 2024, 313 amazing graduates received their diplomas at our 176th Commencement Ceremony in the Civic Auditorium, surrounded by family, friends, and staff.



The event featured inspiring speeches from students Owen Rumsey, Alex Krankowski, and Edie Barcelona, as well as words of wisdom from Principal Joy Morgan, Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki, and Board of Education President Michael J. Callahan.



Special recognitions were given to the 66 Hawthorne Medal recipients for achieving a 4.0 or higher GPA, our four brave graduates entering the military, and various honor societies and music and athletic groups. The LHS Chamber Orchestra and Chamber Choir provided beautiful music to honor our graduates as well.



We couldn't be prouder of our graduates and wish them all the best in their future endeavors!