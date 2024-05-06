Boom! Cleveland Shops Makes Noise
Gordon Geiger was tired of seeing Amazon trucks roaming his neighborhood. He was concerned when he witnessed the increasing number of big box stores.
As the owner of Geiger's, a family-owned, Lakewood institution, Geiger decided to take things into his own hands.
He created Cleveland Shops, an organization of locally owned, independent retailers who joined together to educate the public about the importance of supporting local retailers.
That was nearly five years and a pandemic ago.
While the concept was welcomed by retailers on both sides of Cleveland, plans to launch were ill-timed. Marketing slated for March, 2020 was postponed because of the Covid outbreak. Momentum was lost. Plans for moving forward were put on hold.
That was then...
Today, Cleveland Shops boasts nearly 40 impressive retailers as members.
On June 1, it will launch its first major marketing promotion, "Boom!"
"Boom! connotes increasing sales at the cash register. It's the surprise that our members have in store for those on our e-newsletter list and our followers on social media," Geiger explains.
Followers of Cleveland Shops and subscribers to its e-newsletter will gain exclusive access to sales, previews of trunk shows and more.
Boom! exclusives will be announced to this group on the first and third Monday of the month.
The Tea Lab, another Lakewood retailer, will launch the promotion on June 1.
Retailers have the option of creating one-day or one-week promotions. One retailer will be featured during each of the promotions.
"We believe this will be an exciting way for Clevelanders to discover our outstanding members as well as a means for other retailers to learn the value of Cleveland Shops. Shopping local is not only beneficial for the retailer, it's important for our economy and the landscape of our cities. We can't survive without marketing. Cleveland Shops helps us achieve our goals," Geiger adds.
To register for the Cleveland Shops e-newsletter, visit clevelandshops.org.
Myra Orenstein
Myra Orenstein