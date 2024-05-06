Bocce! Bocce! At Cove

On Wednesday, May 29th, we had a great “meet and greet” for the nighttime bocce league. Players gathered to see the court and lawn, watch live demos on how to play bocce ball, and check out the competition before the action kicks off officially on Wednesday, June 5th.

Got some free time on any of the next eight Wednesdays between 5:30 and 8:45 PM? Drop by Cove (12525 Lake Avenue) to say hi and cheer on these teams: Sunset Spockers, The Rat Pack, Ball Me Maybe, Joanie Loves Bocce, Irish Rovers, Fun-tastic Four, Rolling Rockers, Resilience, Bo-cheese Quesadillas, Jolly Ballers, The Misfits, Hot Shots, Khal’s Krew, The Bocce bHallers, Rookie Rollers, and We Speak Bocce. We hope to see you there!