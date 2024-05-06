Acoustic Musicians: Play Your Instrument, Sing Your Song

Congito Jaffe, wellknown local singer/songwriter is honored to announce that he will be hosting an innovative monthly summer music series at the Blue Café, 15715 Madison Avenue in Lakewood.



Perform your original or non-original, classical, folk, solo, ensemble, or string quartet for 15 minutes of music. Share your voice, vision, and creative soul. This is a chance to perform/listen to fresh lively music by local residents, your friends and neighbors. We hope you will share your innovative new music, put your original spin on a classic, strum your guitar, bow your violin, tap your timbales, and sing along with others.



Sign up for a 15 minute slot will begin half an hour before the event begins. Scheduled dates are: Sunday, June 16th 12pm-2, Sunday July14th,12pm-2pm, and Sunday August 18,12pm-2pm.

I hope to see you there and look forward to meeting you.