Upcoming Events

Meet the Author - "Broad Street Tully: A Rust Belt Tragedy" by David Higgs

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

As a table games dealer and pit manager in casinos across the Midwest, David Higgs discovered a sickness he never knew existed: problem gambling. The experience inspired his debut novel. Books will be available for sale and signing.

Literary Cleveland Presents - Write Now: Nonfiction Workshop with Christopher Johnston

Saturdays: June 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Main Library Multipurpose Room

Participants will generate new writing in this free four-week practical workshop designed to kick their writing into gear. Registration is required and begins on May 1, 2024. Visit us online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Film - "Act of Violence" (1948, 82 minutes)

Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Former prisoner of war, Frank Enley (Van Heflin) is considered a hero in his California town. However, Frank aided his Nazi captors, a secret he guards closely. His past comes back to haunt him when fellow survivor Joe Parkson (Robert Ryan) emerges, intent on making him pay for his betrayal. As Joe closes in, Frank goes into hiding, abandoning his wife (Janet Leigh), who has no clue about Frank’s wartime transgressions.

Presentation- Cleveland's Olympic History

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

The Olympics are coming this summer! Come and learn about some of Northeast Ohio’s notable Olympians, some you may not be familiar with, and ones who aim to compete at this year's Games in Paris. Presenter Jill Jaracz is the founder and co-host of Keep the Flame Alive, a podcast dedicated to the Olympics and Paralympics.

The Knit & Lit Book Club: "When Women Were Dragons" by Kelly Barnhill

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Meeting Room.

The Booked for Murder Book Club: "The Man Who Vanished and the Dog Who Waited" by Kate High

Thursday, June 20,2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.