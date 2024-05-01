Rotary Honors Outstanding West Shore Career-Tech Students

On April 22, the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River hosted the 26th annual West Shore Career-Technical District Outstanding Student Awards at its weekly luncheon, at which 16 recipients were honored for their dedication, leadership, and accomplishments in their career-technical programs.

Each award recipient is automatically nominated for the “Career-Technical Student of the Year” award, which will be announced later in the school year at the annual Career Passport Assembly.

The 2023-24 Outstanding Student Award recipients are: Katherine Anderson, community based training, O'Neill Health Center; Caroline Baas, health careers; Reagan Bratko, media art and design; Rowan Brown, Project Lead the Way; Eric Bumm, electronic engineering technology; Kaileigh Burton, culinary arts; John Chase, community based program, Gordon Food Service;

Matthew Dilellio, community based program, Wyndham Cleveland Airport; Dominic Dupay, construction trades; Jana Evans, theatre arts; Arlinda Ismaili, business management; Alexa Masten, medical office management; Rita Moran, sports and exercise science; Charlie Quinn, networking with cybersecurity; Tristen Sabo, auto technology; and Shen Da Say, early childhood education.

West Shore Career-Technical District encompasses Bay Village, Lakewood, Rocky River, and Westlake. Each year, WSCT serves over 400 students in its workforce development programs.