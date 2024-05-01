Rotary Honors Outstanding West Shore Career-Tech Students

by Lynn Donaldson

West Shore Career-Technical District Outstanding Student Award recipients honored by the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River on April 22 were joined by administrators (from left) Robert Hoon, director secondary education, Bay Village City Schools; Rob Woods, principal, Westlake High School; Ramsey Inman, assistant principal, Bay High School; Dr. Christine Palumbo, assistant superintendent, Lakewood City Schools; Maggie Niedzwiecki, assistant superintendent, Lakewood City Schools; and Mrs. Joy Morgan, principal, Lakewood High School.

On April 22, the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River hosted the 26th annual West Shore Career-Technical District Outstanding Student Awards at its weekly luncheon, at which 16 recipients were honored for their dedication, leadership, and accomplishments in their career-technical programs. 

Each award recipient is automatically nominated for the “Career-Technical Student of the Year” award, which will be announced later in the school year at the annual Career Passport Assembly.

The 2023-24 Outstanding Student Award recipients are: Katherine Anderson, community based training, O'Neill Health Center; Caroline Baas, health careers; Reagan Bratko, media art and design; Rowan Brown, Project Lead the Way; Eric Bumm, electronic engineering technology; Kaileigh Burton, culinary arts; John Chase, community based program, Gordon Food Service;

Matthew Dilellio, community based program, Wyndham Cleveland Airport; Dominic Dupay, construction trades; Jana Evans, theatre arts; Arlinda Ismaili, business management; Alexa Masten, medical office management; Rita Moran, sports and exercise science; Charlie Quinn, networking with cybersecurity; Tristen Sabo, auto technology; and Shen Da Say, early childhood education.

West Shore Career-Technical District encompasses Bay Village, Lakewood, Rocky River, and Westlake. Each year, WSCT serves over 400 students in its workforce development programs.

Read More on Schools
Volume 20, Issue 10, Posted 5:36 PM, 05.22.2024