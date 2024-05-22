PTA Awards Include Dr. G. As Educator Of The Year

May in a school district is full of end-of-year awards and recognitions. On May 1, the Lakewood Council of PTAs handed out its annual awards including scholarships for five deserving seniors, Helping Hands and the “T” in PTA Award for the District's educator of the year, Lakewood High's Chuck Greanoff (Dr. G).

Dr. G was nominated for the many ways he supports Lakewood Schools and Lakewood students, from his engaging classrooms where he shares his passion for history to his constant attendance at students' sports, theater and music performances, and so much more.

The PTA Council also honored the overall success of five seniors. Earning $1,000 scholarships each this year were Reagan Bratko, Turner Gilliland, Edward Horton, Amalija Marich and Evan Miller.

The Helping Hand award goes to a staff member(s) in the school buildings other than a teacher who goes above and beyond in helping students and staff. This year, Civic Manager Corey Farr and Assistant Manager Gibson Burns were co-recipients of the award for their tireless work ensuring that the many performances at the Civic are successfully executed and that behind-the-scenes production best highlights the performers.

Congratulations to all the award recipients and to the new slate of officers who will lead the Council of PTAs in the 2024-2025 school year.