Outstanding Career-Tech Students Honored
On April 22, The Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River hosted the 26th annual West Shore Career-Technical District Outstanding Student Awards at their weekly luncheon. Sixteen recipients were honored for their dedication, leadership, and accomplishments in their career-technical programs.
Each award recipient is automatically nominated for the “Career-Technical Student of the Year” award, which will be announced later in the school year at the annual Career Passport Assembly.
West Shore Career-Technical District encompasses Bay Village, Lakewood, Rocky River, and Westlake. West Shore Career-Tech serves more than 400 students in its programs.
The 2023-24 Outstanding Student Award recipients are:
- Automotive Technology: Tristen Sabo, Bay Village
- Business Management: Arlinda Ismaili, Lakewood
- Community-Based Program, Gordon Food Service: John Chase, Lakewood
- Community-Based Program, Wyndham: Matthew Dilellio, Westlake
- Community-Based Program, O'Neill Healthcare: Katherine Anderson, Bay Village
- Construction Trades: Domenic Dupay, Lakewood
- Culinary Arts: Kaileigh Burton, Lakewood
- Early Childhood Education: Shen Da Say, Lakewood
- Electronic Engineering Technology: Eric Bumm, Lakewood
- Health Careers: Caroline Baas, Lakewood
- Media Art & Design: Reagan Bratko, Lakewood
- Medical Office Management: Alexa Masten, Lakewood
- Networking & Cybersecurity: Charlie Quinn, Lakewood
- Project Lead the Way: Rowan Brown, Lakewood
- Sports & Exercise Science: Rita Moran, Lakewood
- Theatre Arts: Jana Evans, Lakewood
