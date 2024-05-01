Outstanding Career-Tech Students Honored

On April 22, The Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River hosted the 26th annual West Shore Career-Technical District Outstanding Student Awards at their weekly luncheon. Sixteen recipients were honored for their dedication, leadership, and accomplishments in their career-technical programs.

Each award recipient is automatically nominated for the “Career-Technical Student of the Year” award, which will be announced later in the school year at the annual Career Passport Assembly.

West Shore Career-Technical District encompasses Bay Village, Lakewood, Rocky River, and Westlake. West Shore Career-Tech serves more than 400 students in its programs.

The 2023-24 Outstanding Student Award recipients are: