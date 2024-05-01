Outstanding Career-Tech Students Honored

by Christine Gordillo

On April 22, The Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River hosted the 26th annual West Shore Career-Technical District Outstanding Student Awards at their weekly luncheon. Sixteen recipients were honored for their dedication, leadership, and accomplishments in their career-technical programs.  

Each award recipient is automatically nominated for the “Career-Technical Student of the Year” award, which will be announced later in the school year at the annual Career Passport Assembly.

West Shore Career-Technical District encompasses Bay Village, Lakewood, Rocky River, and Westlake. West Shore Career-Tech serves more than 400 students in its programs. 

The 2023-24 Outstanding Student Award recipients are: 

  • Automotive Technology: Tristen Sabo, Bay Village

  • Business Management: Arlinda Ismaili, Lakewood

  • Community-Based Program, Gordon Food Service: John Chase, Lakewood

  • Community-Based Program, Wyndham: Matthew Dilellio, Westlake

  • Community-Based Program, O'Neill Healthcare: Katherine Anderson, Bay Village

  • Construction Trades: Domenic Dupay, Lakewood

  • Culinary Arts: Kaileigh Burton, Lakewood

  • Early Childhood Education: Shen Da Say, Lakewood

  • Electronic Engineering Technology: Eric Bumm, Lakewood

  • Health Careers: Caroline Baas, Lakewood

  • Media Art & Design: Reagan Bratko, Lakewood

  • Medical Office Management: Alexa Masten, Lakewood

  • Networking & Cybersecurity: Charlie Quinn, Lakewood

  • Project Lead the Way: Rowan Brown, Lakewood

  • Sports & Exercise Science: Rita Moran, Lakewood

  • Theatre Arts: Jana Evans, Lakewood
Volume 20, Issue 10, Posted 5:36 PM, 05.22.2024