Open House/Celebration

Lakewood Clock Repair will host an Open House on Friday, May 31st, 5pm-8pm. Stop by and say, “Hi.” Enjoy some light refreshments.

The Open house is so we can say “Thank You!” to our existing customers, answer questions about the services we provide, and welcome potential new customers.



We also have a couple of milestones to celebrate, too: We are extending our business hours beginning May 28th, 2024. We will now be open 5 days a week Tue.-Sat. to better serve the community.

Lakewood Clock Repair is now an Authorized Service Center for clock manufacturers Horward-Miller and Ridgeway.



