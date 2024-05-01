Meet Me At Cove

Brenda Nakonecznyj (pronounced Nock-oh-nez-nee)

Volunteer, Lakewood Family Room / Queen of Mah Jong at Cove

Brenda is a dedicated volunteer at Lakewood Family Room and the Mah Jong Queen of Cove. Brenda’s journey with the Family Room began at St. James Church, where she started as a facilitator and now devotes her time to engaging little ones and preschoolers and their caregivers with creative curriculum and activities. When asked about her passion for volunteering, Brenda states that it brings joy and opportunities to connect with others. She particularly loves Cove for its warm and welcoming atmosphere.

In addition to her work with children, Brenda introduced Mah Jong to Cove on Wednesday afternoons, gathering a group of friends to play. What started with just four people has grown into a community of twenty, fostering friendships and even inspiring two to take a trip to Europe.

Brenda’s generosity extends beyond the walls of Cove, as she also volunteers for the Division of Aging to deliver meals to homebound residents. Her commitment to service is truly remarkable. Whether you’re a parent to little ones or simply looking to connect, stop by Cove and say hello to Brenda. Her infectious smile is sure to brighten your day.