Mayor's Corner: Fun In The Sun

Summer is always a wonderful and active time in our beautiful city. This year should be no different, as we expect another summer full of activities, events, and recreation opportunities throughout Lakewood.

The season kicks off on Saturday, June 1st with our annual Meet the Trucks event at Lakewood Park. Sponsored by the Lakewood Early Childhood PTA, this event always provides youngsters and their families with the chance for up-close views and interactions with Lakewood’s police, fire, construction, and maintenance vehicles. The day also features the chance to grab a bite from food vendors and other activities from local organizations.

As the heat starts to simmer, Lakewood’s two outdoor pools – Foster at Lakewood Park and Becks at Madison Park – will once again be open to help everyone stay cool and active. Last year was the first for the revitalized Foster Pool, and we saw record numbers of Lakewood residents take advantage of the upgrades to this beloved recreational asset.

The City will also continue to program and activate Lakewood Park with our popular Concerts in the Park and Friday Night Flicks events and our Summer Solstice Celebration on June 21st. Of course, the pinnacle of our events in the park will be our Fourth of July events, including the parade, and fireworks display. (Work on the parking lot at Lakewood Park is expected to wrap up soon and in time for our busiest season. The project provides more capacity for park users and other safety and environmental benefits without reducing greenspace in the park).

The Department of Human Services continues to sponsor fun and welcoming activities this summer for seniors, youth, and families at Cove Community Center. One of my favorites is the weekly outdoor bocce ball games happening from June through August on Wednesdays and Thursdays. If you’re interested, call 216-529-5061 for details.

Other outdoor fun includes the Front Porch Concert Series from LakewoodAlive held weekly outside Lakewood Public Library, with two final concerts at Madison Park Pavilion. Lakewood Summer Meltdown will be held again in downtown Lakewood on Saturday, July 20th beginning at 4pm. The 47th annual Lakewood Arts Festival is also set for downtown Lakewood on August 3, 2024 from 10am to 6pm.

With so much going on, it can be hard to choose where to spend your summer days in Lakewood. Wherever the season takes you, I hope to see you out and about enjoying all our wonderful city has to offer in the sun.