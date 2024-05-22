LakewoodAlive’s Front Porch Concert Series To Return For 14th Year

Ushering in the summer season with the 14th Annual Front Porch Concert Series, sponsored by Bentley Wealth Management of Raymond James, LakewoodAlive is pleased to officially announce our talented 2024 lineup!

Comprised of 8 gifted and unique musical groups and performers, everyone is sure to find something that speaks to their musical taste. Spanning many genres, each week's concert remains family-friendly while delving into a variety of different sounds. See the schedule below, with shows taking place every Friday evening (7 p.m.) from June June 7 to Juy 12 on the front steps of Lakewood Public Library (15425 Detroit Avenue) followed by concerts at Madision Park Pavilion (13201 Madison Avenue) on July 19 and 26.

Kicking off the series on June 7, is Jacob Johnson, a versatile vocalist who works in a range of genres including R&B, Jazz, Gospel and Opera. Based out of Cleveland, he is a multi-hyphenate musical talent, as well as an accomplished jazz pianist, percussionist, music director/arranger, vocal coach, and minister of music.

Breathing new life into traditional Italian folk music, Alla Boara Quartet captivates audiences with their modern arrangements of their musical roots. On June 14, you can travel through Italy as you listen to the playful, tender, and bewitching repertoire they have in store. Each song sung exclusively in Italian will be an exciting new adventure whether the language is familiar or not.

Liz Bullock, local singer-songwriter, who is a Cleveland native as well as a Board Certified Music Therapist, will grace our front porch stage on June 21. With powerful vocals and thoughtful lyrics she is heavily influenced by folk, blues, and soul. She works both as a solo act and with multiple blues and jazz groups in the Greater Cleveland area.

With a Syrian heart and Midwest soul, Bassel & The Supernaturals tells the story of Bassel Almadani's experience as a fist generation Syrian-American, backed by a sound inspired by soul, funk, jazz, and rock. Exploring love, loss, otherness, and the war in Syria through honest and heartfelt lyrics, the local band will be performing June 28.

Lead by front man Justin Gorski (aka DJ Kishka), Big Hoke is an Americana, Folk Rock revivalist local ensemble. Performing July 5, their warm, upbeat, and rustic sound will make you want to stomp and holler down Detroit Avenue.

A family affair, The Labra Brothers, with a mix of Latin rock, mariachi, and funk, will be performing on July 12. With songs in English and Spanish, their unique musical style and positive lyrics are a testament to how well this mix of brothers and friends jive together to share their musical skills with audiences.

Cats on Holiday is a Cleveland based Swamp Pop band with 20+ years of sharing their special blend of Louisiana inspired style. Mixing rock, roots, and zydeco they have been a local staple for years and we are trilled to welcome them back to our Front Porch series on July 19 at Madison Park Pavilion.

S. Y. S. (which stands for Save Your Self) is a female trio of Cleveland based musicians. Melding neo-soul, reggae, and house music, they cultivate a distinctive and fresh sound that represents their unique musical identities. They will be closing the series for the season, at Madison Park Pavilion on July 26.

Outside the Lakewood Public Library

6-7-24 Jacob Johnson

6-14-24 Alla Boara Quartet

6-21-24 Liz Bullock

6-28-24 Bassel & The Supernaturals

7-5-24 Big Hoke

7-12-24 The Labra Brothers

Madison Park Pavilion

7-19-24 Cats on Holiday

7-26-24 S. Y. S.





For more information regarding the 2024 Front Porch Concert Series, please visit: LakewoodAlive.org/FrontPorchConcerts.

The following sponsors generously support the Front Porch Concert Series

Title Sponsor:

Bentley Wealth Management of Raymond James

Encore Sponsors:

Barton Communities

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture

Lakewood Public Library

NOPEC

Applause Sponsors:

City of Lakewood

lion and blue

Tapster Cleveland