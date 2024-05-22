Dr G's Ranger Roundup: Track, Softball And Baseball

TRACK



May 17



The Lakewood Girls Track Team had one of their best district performances this century, qualifying for the Regional in 7 events. The boys also competed well, with school record holder Charlie Payne winning the District Championship in the 1600.



Kaydence Doxley turned in a dominant performance--she is the 2024 Amherst District Champion in the 200 and the Long Jump. She also anchored two second place relays--the 4x200 (with sister Charieon, Sophia Eccher and McKenna Hunt) and the 4x200 (with Charieon, McKenna and Aniya Johnson). Charieon also had an outstanding meet, placing second and third in the 100 and 300 hurdles respectively. McKenna placed third in the 400.



It's on to the Port Clinton Regional for Kaydence, Charieon, Sophia, McKenna, Aniya and Charlie. Last year, Kaydence and Charlie qualified for the State Meet, and Rangers have high hopes to add to that this season.



Kudos to all the coaches and athletes who endure the aches and pains, the long nights, and the unpredictable and often miserable spring sport weather (Same to the parents!). We have a good thin going in 44107. Long Live Lakewood.



SOFTBALL



May 15

Rangers vs Brookside



Senior Mia Carroll-Greeves signed off her Lakewood Rangers career amidst cheers and tears in great style today, blasting a grand slam and hurling a 3-hit, 14 strikeout complete game shutout win over Brookside. The cheers celebrated one the best games of a stellar 4 year varsity career which features many school records. The tears were for the teammate, daughter, friend and mentor to younger players that has led through example and engagement--tears for a player who has fully embraced the "Mudita" ethic which celebrates the success of others.



Everything was fitting today, an unscripted game that came together like a novel. Sister Gaby Carroll-Greeves drove in the first run with a triple, scoring a hustling at Madison Comer. Gaby also fielded the last out at second in the 7th. The shutout was saved in the 5th when freshman Carys Crone made a running, lunging catch in right and fired a strike to catcher Emily Gillick--who played a fine game behind the plate--to double up the runner. The whole team erupted in joy, mobbing Carys as she came off the field. Everyone was happy for Carys and wanted Mia to get the shutout. Mudita.



Mia's fellow seniors Emily Potoczak, who was Mia's tee ball teammate, and Maddy Magda were also, fittingly, instrumental in today's game. Maddy knocked in the second run and Emily, as has been the case all year, was rock solid at shortstop.



So, today proved once again that sadness and happiness need not always be opposites. The tears that flowed at the North Lot at 6:58 tonight emerged from multiple sentiments--the finality of three outstanding high school careers, gratitude for these students and their contributions, missing them already, and of course high hopes for their futures. Kudos to Coach Lucas Yousco and his staff for building a program grounded in hard work and a team first attitude. Long Live Ranger Softball, and Long Live Lakewood.

BASEBALL

May 14

Rangers vs North Ridgeville

The now 19-4 Lakewood Rangers used their familiar formula-strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting--to defeat North Ridgeville 2-1 today at Lakewood Stadium. 19-4 means a GLC-East Championship (11-2 GLC record), solid play in all phases, and contributions from many players. North Ridgevllle finished second in the rugged SWC--another quality win for the Rangers. Senior Drew Jablonoswski pitched three scoreless innings for the win, which was saved by freshman Riley Verderber. (The Rangers have a blend of older and younger players.) Starter Leo Soneson gave Lakewood 2 and 2/3 scoreless innings and sophomore Nick Hart pitched 1 1/3 allowing one run. The Ranger runs were knocked in by Nick Hart, who doubled in sophomore Cooper Russell (3 hits) and Logan Ellis on a fielder choice. Brady Long turned in a strong game at second, as did Keegan Schroder in center and Nick Hart at first. After a 1st round bye, Lakewood hosts traditional powerhouse St Ignatius Thursday at 6 pm. The Lakewood Rangers are one team, from one town that never quits. Long Live Lakewood. May 10 Rangers vs Shaker Heights On a perfect Senior Night spring evening for baseball at the best venue in Northeast Ohio, the Lakewood seniors--with a bit of help from their team mates--delivered an exciting 2-1 victory over Shaker Heights. Senior Andrew Krankowski (more on him later) singled in the Rangers first run in the 4th, scoring Cooper Russell who had singled to start the rally. Set up by sophomore Nick Hart's double, Senior Griffin Star drove in the 2nd run with a fielders choice, and also made several solid plays at 3rd. Senior Mikey Klasa started and gave the Rangers four scoreless innings, followed by a scoreless frame from Krankowski. "Krank" and catcher Leo Soneson made the play of the game in the 5th. With a runner on third, Krank turfed a pitch that hit the backstop and popped in the air. Leo scrambled back, grabbed the ball and backhand flipped it to Kank who, in a tangled pile at home plate, tagged out the runner. Senior Rowan Brown started at second and made a nice play on a pop fly to start and a double play. Senior outfielder Keegan Schroeder executed a perfect bunt that resulted in a single and a great scoring opportunity that the Rangers couldn't quite cash in. Senior Drew Jablonowski was rock solid in center. Due to injury, senior and future Mount Union football player Aidan Maxwell was unable to play, but as always he showed up for his teammates. Junior Logan Ellis pitched the final two innings allowing one run and recording a save. Sophomore Cooper Russell made numerous sparkling plays at short to help keep the Raiders from rallying. Although the game was terrific, it was the pregame that stole the show. As parents and siblings joined their sons and brothers at home plate, the circle was closed. All the spirited play on the field--the line drive, the diving catches--would never happen without those parents that do so much when no one is looking. Congratulations to Coach Graves and the entire Lakewood Ranger Baseball family, and thanks for a magical evening. Long Live Lakewood