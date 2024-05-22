Cove Garden Club Kicks Off Planting Season

The Cove Garden Club (CGC) hosted a delightful and educational afternoon this week. Members got their hands dirty with compost and began the planting season by sowing the first vegetables.

Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a novice, the CGC welcomes you to join in the fun. Volunteers are needed for watering and weeding, so if you're interested in lending a hand, come by Cove to sign up. The water is ready, and we would love to have your help!