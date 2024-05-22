Cove Garden Club Kicks Off Planting Season
The Cove Garden Club (CGC) hosted a delightful and educational afternoon this week. Members got their hands dirty with compost and began the planting season by sowing the first vegetables.
Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a novice, the CGC welcomes you to join in the fun. Volunteers are needed for watering and weeding, so if you're interested in lending a hand, come by Cove to sign up. The water is ready, and we would love to have your help!
Nancy Feighan
Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood
Volume 20, Issue 10, Posted 5:36 PM, 05.22.2024