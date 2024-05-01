Community Partners Collaborate To Support Seniors

On May 15th, the Department of Human Services, alongside our neighborhood paramedic and police officers, and LakewoodAlive, met with senior residents at Lake Shore Towers to share valuable information and resources. Sponsored by the Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF), this initiative aims to inform seniors in apartment buildings about available services.

Senior residents living in multi-unit dwellings who are interested in scheduling a visit can contact the Department of Human Services at 216-529-6687 to arrange a meeting.