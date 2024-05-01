College Club West Scholarships

College Club West would like to announce the recipients of our 2024-25 scholarships. The scholarships will be applied toward the tuition of the following students: Hillary Leonard, Stephanie Sugaski, Mary Beth Kiss, Tabitha Stallings and Monica Starks. They will be honored at a brunch on June 8 at 11:30 at the Double Tree Inn in Westlake. The brunch is open to the public and we would especially like to invite past recipients to attend. For more information, go to collegeclubwest@gmail.com.