Are You Part Of A Group Working To Improve Your Lives And Your Community?

Are you a member of a group of low-income people who are looking for money to help support a project that will improve your lives and your community?

Get more information and sign up at: preswesres.org/sdop or by calling Josh at 216-273-6881. The application is online. You don’t have to be Presbyterian or affiliated with any church to qualify. The link to the application is: https://www.presbyterianmission.org/ministries/sdop/for-synods-and-presbyteries/#tab-1

An info session & action clinic to support you and your application will be held Saturday, June 15th & will begin at 10am. We’ll plan to be there from 10-12 noon. The meeting will be at the Hough branch of the Cleveland Public Library in Community Space 1, 6530 Lexington Avenue in Cleveland OH.

Get an explanation of the grant process and pick up materials to help you get started writing your grant. The action clinic provides time to help you with your grant application. This grant is different from many because YOU and your team of at least 5 people need to benefit from your project.

The grant application deadline is Sunday, September 8th, so you have plenty of time to complete the application. Feel free to call me if you have any questions.



Cindy Dugan 815-758-1563 or dugancindy@hotmail.com, Self Development of People committee member.

Cindy Dugan is a member of Lakewood Presbyterian Church.