A La Cart Returns To Cove With Delicious Culinary Demonstrations

A La Cart, a program organized by Lakewood Community Services Center as part of its senior self-determination of health initiative, has made a delightful return to Cove. The program is made possible through generous funding from the Three Arches Foundation.

The event featured Kiwi Wongpeng, chef and owner of Thai Thai Lakewood, who captivated attendees with a live cooking demonstration of Mango Sticky Rice. Be sure to stay tuned for future cooking demos to enjoy more culinary delights!