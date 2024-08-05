Upcoming Events In May

Presentation- Classic Candy of the Twentieth Century... with a special visit by Adele Malley

Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Join Kathleen Williams as she examines the best-selling candies from the turn of the century through the 1970s and stick around for a special visit with Adele Malley, from Lakewood’s very own Malley's Chocolates, as she discusses her new book, "Conversations with Adele."

Meet The Author- "Cycling Rights" by Ken Knabe

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Protect yourself and others as you enjoy the fun of riding your bike this season. Author and Attorney Ken Knabe will discuss the newest edition of his book Cycling Rights.

2024 Adult Summer Reading Club: Adventure Begins at Your Library

May 10, 2024-August 12, 2024

Enter online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.beanstack.com or in-person at the Main Library or Madison Branch. No matter what you’re reading, make sure to log each book because every book, eBook, audiobook, or graphic novel you log equals one entry to win a prize. Winners will be drawn weekly. Having trouble? Call or stop by for assistance.

Terry Meehan Film Series- "The Third Man" (1949)

Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

An American writer (Joseph Cotten) arrives in Vienna and soon discovers his old school chum, Harry Lime (Orson Welles) has been killed, but no one knows how. The shadowy ambiguity of post-war Vienna is accurately evoked by the unforgettable strains of Anton Karas’ zither.

Literary Cleveland Presents- Write Now: Nonfiction Workshop with Christopher Johnston

Saturdays: June 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Main Library Multipurpose Room

Participants will generate new writing in this free four-week practical workshop designed to kick their writing into gear. Registration is required and begins on May 1, 2024. Call (216) 226-8275 or visit us online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Meet the Author- "Broad Street Tully: A Rust Belt Tragedy" by David Higgs

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

As a table games dealer and pit manager in casinos across the Midwest, David Higgs discovered a sickness he never knew existed: problem gambling. The experience inspired his debut novel.