The Lakewood Ranger Purple & Gold Classic: GRANT WINS!

On the corner of Bunts and Franklin, in the LHS Gym, the annual Lakewood Ranger Purple & Gold Classic took place in front of a rowdy, exuberant and supportive crowd, cheering on their respective 5th grade school squads. Fans and spectators showed up in force creating an electric atmosphere, feeding off of the energy of the Women’s Final Four.

Tip-off began at 8:30am with Emerson and Harrison going back and forth all game. You can’t kick off a tournament any better than with a game winning shot. With 6 seconds left, a right side short jumper sent Harrison into the 2nd round earning their first ever tournament victory!



Game number 2 featured Grant and Lincoln, who slugged it out for 32 minutes, with Grant emerging victorious. The final 1st round game was a cross town rivalry with Roosevelt facing off against Horace Mann. Both teams gave it their all, playing hard, but Roosevelt managed to claim the W.



Second round action, the returning champion Hayes, faced the upstart Harrison squad. It seemed there was a lid over the rim for the first quarter but things began to roll as the teams settled into a rhythm. The game was frantic, neither team backing down, which resulted in another game winning shot - Harrison advances! Grant and Roosevelt had a grudge match, both teams running and gunning, taking each other's best haymakers and when it was all said and done, Grant survived and advanced.



We had a special guest group play the National Anthem, the Lakewood Suzuki Strings. It was a most moving and beautifully played anthem; we have secured them for next year, you do not want to miss out on their performance. Team introductions got the crowd fired up for the 2024 Lakewood Ranger Purple & Gold Classic championship game! This year’s Cinderella story Harrison vs a well-seasoned Grant squad. A juggernaut of a game, that was decided in the final quarter of play. Both teams left it all on the court, each playing its 3rd game of the day and squeezing whatever strength they had left.



A famous Vince Lombardi quote comes to mind at the end of this game, and the culmination of the tournament, because of how hard these students played:



“I firmly believe that any man's finest hour, the greatest fulfillment of all that he holds dear, is that moment when he has worked his heart out in a good cause and lies exhausted on the field of battle - victorious.” - Vince Lombardi



For the 3rd straight year, a new champion was crowned: Grant Elementary School, coached by Janet Trentel.



The prestigious Commissioner Cup trophy, was presented by our Community Recreation & Education Commission members who attended, Bill Fraunfelder, Art Gold, Chris Mehling, Joe Stolitza and Tom Zigman, all volunteers and invaluable contributors to the success of our department.



This tournament wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our new event sponsor, The Christine Newton (C.N.) Estate. The CN Estate generously covered the costs of our jerseys, coaches’ shirts, officials’ fees and other tournament expenses. Thank you to Drug Mart, who donated 25 cases of water and funds towards the event.



Thank you to all the coaches and volunteers for their time, energy and dedication to all the teams. We appreciate the officials and scorers for their professionalism. The Lakewood Athletic Boosters manned a delicious concession stand and kept the hungry masses fed.



We were able to collect over 2 van loads of donations to take to the Lakewood Community Service Center, our Lakewood School community always comes up big for those in need.



All teams and coaches represented their schools and the Lakewood City District by displaying amazing sportsmanship, tireless energy and #RangerPride!

At the end of the day, WE ARE ALL RANGERS!

Mark it on your calendars: 2025 Purple & Gold Classic: April 5th 2025!



