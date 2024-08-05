Starr Gazer

MAY

ARIES: This month, the Sun & Jupiter are partnered together for the Zodiac. The Ram has the lucky duo in the 2nd house of finances. Buy Mom something special & then do something adventurous.

TAURUS: The Bull’s got it going on in your own Bullpen. Cook a gourmet feast, spruce up the house, and have Mom over for dinner. I shall never forget this. Then it's all you, Bull.

GEMINI: The Twins have got their action going on behind the scenes. Why don't you make what you're doing for Mom a surprise, I'm sure it'll be double the pleasure.

CANCER: The Crab is joining the friendship arena for Mother's Day; the more, the merrier. For once, Crab, let somebody else cook for you or take you out; you deserve it.

LEO: The Lion's Den is centered around work & career this month. Pull yourself away from the office long enough to make Mom the center of attention on her special day.

VIRGO: Foreign shores are calling attention to our Virgos this month; maybe Mom is due for a trip abroad with you footing the bill. Go somewhere where the mind can be enlightened at the same time.

LIBRA: The energy is focused on other people's resources this month. Wherever the extra cash comes from, I'm sure you'll brighten Mom's day with flowers & chocolates.

SCORPIO: The Scorpion's intense energy is focused on personal & business relationships this month; remember who brought you into this world & surprise Mom.

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur energy this month is focused on health; this would be a good time to go on one of those adventurous hikes you like so much: bring Mom along.

CAPRICORN: It's about time the Goat had some fun; the spotlight is shining on romance & creativity… If there are children and Mom involved, the more the merrier, enjoy.

AQUARIUS: The Aquarian’s eccentric taste can be displayed for all to see on the home front this Mother's Day; surprise them with something unconventional & futuristic.

PISCES: The fish is hanging around the community pond this Mother's Day & you're not traveling solo; you've invited the whole gang to come on over to your pond.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com