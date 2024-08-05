Starr Gazer
ARIES: This month, the Sun & Jupiter are partnered together for the Zodiac. The Ram has the lucky duo in the 2nd house of finances. Buy Mom something special & then do something adventurous.
TAURUS: The Bull’s got it going on in your own Bullpen. Cook a gourmet feast, spruce up the house, and have Mom over for dinner. I shall never forget this. Then it's all you, Bull.
GEMINI: The Twins have got their action going on behind the scenes. Why don't you make what you're doing for Mom a surprise, I'm sure it'll be double the pleasure.
CANCER: The Crab is joining the friendship arena for Mother's Day; the more, the merrier. For once, Crab, let somebody else cook for you or take you out; you deserve it.
LEO: The Lion's Den is centered around work & career this month. Pull yourself away from the office long enough to make Mom the center of attention on her special day.
VIRGO: Foreign shores are calling attention to our Virgos this month; maybe Mom is due for a trip abroad with you footing the bill. Go somewhere where the mind can be enlightened at the same time.
LIBRA: The energy is focused on other people's resources this month. Wherever the extra cash comes from, I'm sure you'll brighten Mom's day with flowers & chocolates.
SCORPIO: The Scorpion's intense energy is focused on personal & business relationships this month; remember who brought you into this world & surprise Mom.
SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur energy this month is focused on health; this would be a good time to go on one of those adventurous hikes you like so much: bring Mom along.
CAPRICORN: It's about time the Goat had some fun; the spotlight is shining on romance & creativity… If there are children and Mom involved, the more the merrier, enjoy.
AQUARIUS: The Aquarian’s eccentric taste can be displayed for all to see on the home front this Mother's Day; surprise them with something unconventional & futuristic.
PISCES: The fish is hanging around the community pond this Mother's Day & you're not traveling solo; you've invited the whole gang to come on over to your pond.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.