Razzle Dazzle ’24, Where Everything Old Is New Again, Cover To Cover

Beck Center for the Arts’ Creative Arts Therapies program participants and volunteers performed for sold-out audiences the last weekend of April.

Creative Arts Therapies at Beck Center offers music therapy, and art therapy, as well as adapted and inclusive dance, music, theater, and visual art for people with disabilities.

The 22nd annual Razzle Dazzle inclusive theater performance, “Everything Old is New Again – Cover to Cover,” featured original versions of beloved songs, with cuts to updated cover versions.

Thirty-eight cast members produced a show rich with dancing and humor. The crowd-pleasing production included audience participation in a conga line. Other audience members were also pulled from their seats to dance in the aisle during the show.

This year’s show art by Ryan Finley of @ArtbyRyanFinley was a stylized cassette tape. It was printed on every performer’s T-shirt.

The four Razzle Dazzle performances were made possible by their presenting sponsors, the O’Brien Family and Community West Foundation. The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities was the production sponsor and hosted a literature table with resources before every performance.

Lynn B. Johnson, MFA, APR is the Communications Administrator for Cuyahoga DD.