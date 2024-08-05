New Harding Middle School Principal Named

The Lakewood Board of Education at its April 15 meeting approved Willoughby Middle School Principal Christopher “Chip” Plush as the next principal of Harding Middle School, beginning Aug. 1, 2024. Plush has spent the last eight years as an administrator for the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools.

Plush began as a high school house principal and then moved into an assistant principal role at the middle school level before assuming the principal job at Willoughby Middle School in 2021. He began his educational career as a language arts teacher at Willoughby South High School.

Among many accomplishments while principal at Willoughby Middle School, Plush and his team earned the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce 2023 Momentum Award in recognition of significant improvement in growth and achievement on the Ohio School Report Cards.

Plush earned his undergraduate degree in education from Dayton University and was awarded a master’s degree in educational administration from Cleveland State University.

Plush expressed his gratitude and excitement about his new role at Monday’s Board meeting: “I am truly thrilled and grateful to be able to serve this diverse and supportive community,” he said. “I am committed to serving the city of Lakewood by being highly visible, putting relationships first, building an outstanding school culture, and always placing student learning at the forefront of what we do. We will take care of students every single day at Harding Middle School.”