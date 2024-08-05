Meet Me At Cove: Alexis, Frances, and Basil

This space for family and community is a lifeline for us parents. It means we're not alone, struggling to teach our kids at home. It shows that raising kids is a team effort, with support coming in many forms. When my child has been talking to me for two hours straight, we can come here for a change of scenery. On other days, I enjoy chatting with other adults and learning about parenting tips, kids' programs, and local info about Lakewood. My husband, Ben, joins us here sometimes too.

Alexis, Frances (4) and Basil (2)