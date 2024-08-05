Lakewood High School's Long History Of After Prom

After Prom 2024, Enchantment Under the Sea was an extraordinary success, a testament to several parents' and community members' dedication and hard work to add joy and community to our schools. I could fill an entire page by naming people and businesses who donated their time and goods to help make the evening a splash.

Our senior class of over 300 found a unique and memorable haven after their Senior Prom at Windows on the River, a feat that sets us apart and one we can all be exceptionally proud of.

Lakewood High School has a long-standing tradition of offering students a fun and safe place to go from 11:30-2:30 a.m. After our seniors enjoy their fancy prom, they get to come back to the high school for a fun evening of festivities meticulously planned by the senior parents, who not only decorate the venue with the secret theme of the night but have food and various activities to enjoy, as well as a chance to win a raffled off item.

This year's secret theme was Under the Sea, with a dash of glow, and the planning started last fall. The students were treated to glowing glasses and leis to go with the beachy theme and a glow-in-the-dark henna artist, with a sizeable glowing octopus generously loaned to us by Garfield Middle Schools PTA. In the main gym, the kids were treated to a bounce house, obstacle courses, 360 photos, a simulated surfboard, enough food to feed an army, and a glow room with a glowing octopus.

Thanks to Pam Williams in the bookroom at Lakewood High School for steering our ship from the initial meeting this past fall and to Heather Kama-Starr for being our fearless captain since that first meeting.

The time, effort, and creative energy that went into the event's planning gave me another reason to show gratitude to my family, and I call Lakewood home. It would take two entire Lakewood Observers to thank the MANY parents, grandparents, restaurants, and businesses. We had several committees: decorations, food, security, fun, and games. This was a large team and community effort.

After photos at Lakewood Park, several parents picked up food donations, and some stayed until 4 a.m. to clean up. Thank you to all who helped, including our incredible administrators and teachers at Lakewood High School who went to prom and after prom.

Parents spent countless hours purchasing, constructing, planning, and putting together this fun-filled evening. This event was funded by ticket sales, fundraising, donations, and support from our local PTAs; past After Prom themes have included Alice in Wonderland, Casino Night, Night at the Museum, and Monte Carlo, to name a few.

This class started their high school careers remotely, and I am extremely grateful they were able to enjoy their prom and, after prom, celebrating all of their achievements over the past four years together. It was a fun experience for me and I really enjoyed getting to know a few new parents. As Dr. G says, Long Live Lakewood!