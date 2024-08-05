Keep Lakewood Beautiful Humus and Perennial Flower Sale Returns May 11.

There’s no better time than now to get your garden thriving, and Keep Lakewood Beautiful is here to help turn your thumbs green.

KLB announces the return of our annual Keep Lakewood Beautiful Humus and Perennial Flower Sale taking place on Saturday, May 11, from 9 am to noon at the parking lot of Old Stone House at Lakewood Park.

Come get your bags of "black gold" for your gardens (humus = $5/bag) and shop from a fabulous selection of attractive perennials that tend to be local, native and hardy, while serving as pollinators for bees and butterflies.

Native plants will be available from Meadow City Native Plant Nursery, a Cleveland-based nursery focused on plants that can grow in nature within our region. Offerings include: Herbs, Milkweed, Coneflowers, Heuchera (Coral Bells), Leucanthemum (Shasta Daisy), Monarda (Bee Balm), Peonies, and many other perennials.

This annual event serves as a fundraiser for Keep Lakewood Beautiful, a volunteer-driven organization committed to community beautification in our city. Cash and checks only, please. Visit our Facebook event for more details. Thank you for your support!

Matt Bixenstine enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.