Join The Ranger Golf Classic & Help Lakewood Students

Come be a part of the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF) annual Ranger Classic Golf Outing to benefit the educational experiences of Lakewood City Schools students! The Ranger Classic will be held Monday, June 10 at Valley of the Eagles Golf Course in Elyria.

LREF welcomes foursomes and individual golfers for a fun day that will include 18 holes of golf with carts, skills contests, swag bags, raffle baskets and a box lunch and early dinner on the patio. Foursomes are selling quickly, so get your registration in soon! The fee for foursomes is $640, individual fee is $160. Visit https://bit.ly/RangerClassic2024for more information and to register or make a donation.

We’re grateful to our title sponsors, Senney Enterprises and First Federal Lakewood, as well as our Gold Sponsor, Barton Communities, and the rest of our local businesses, organizations and individuals who have signed on as sponsors. Sponsorships still available include:

Purple ($3,500)

Ranger ($1,500)

Lunch or dinner ($1,250)

Skills & contest ($550)

It’s a great way to market your business while helping Lakewood students and teachers.

The Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF) is a not-for-profit, 501c(3) philanthropic organization founded in 1984 to engage alumni and raise and distribute funds for students and programs of the Lakewood City Schools

Questions? Contact LREF at 216-529-4033.