GardenWalk Lakewood Hosts Free Plant Swap

Looking for some new plants to brighten up your home or garden? Join GardenWalk Lakewood for a free plant swap on Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 1 to 3pm at Cove Park at 1294 Cove Ave.

Come together with your fellow gardeners to swap divided perennials, seeds, cuttings, plants, pots, tools, and tips, all while learning more about GardenWalk Lakewood and our mission. Nothing to swap? No problem! There will be plenty of items to help you on your gardening journey. The event will be held under the pavilion, rain or shine.

Volunteers are also needed before the plant swap at noon for a spring clean-up event at the Cove Park pollinator garden. Please join us!

And save the date for the third annual GardenWalk: Saturday, July 20, 2024. The list of participating gardens and a map will be posted in early July to the GardenWalk Lakewood website at www.gardenwalklakewood.org. This free event will be held rain or shine.