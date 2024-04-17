Volunteers Needed For LCAC’s Spring Cleaning Supplies Distribution

With warmer weather approaching, people often begin to wash off winter’s dirt and grime and start the spring fresh. LCAC, also known as the “food drive people” switches gears every spring to help provide cleaning supplies and hygiene items for Lakewood families in need, to help with their own “spring cleaning.”

LCAC will be hosting a Spring Cleaning Distribution on Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m. at the Masonic Temple, located at 15300 Detroit Road in Lakewood.

Many households need help with spring cleaning as necessary supplies can get expensive and are not covered by WIC. This drive will provide 100 recipients with the supplies they need for cleaning.

LCAC’s board members and volunteers will sort and deliver cleaning supplies to Lakewood residences during the event.

Volunteers of all ages are always welcome at LCAC events and there is a job for everyone to do as these much-needed cleaning supplies are sorted and then delivered to Lakewood families.

For more information or to make a monetary donation, visit www.LCAC.info. Make sure to follow Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation on Facebook and/or on Instagram at @lcacfooddrives for any updates on our events.