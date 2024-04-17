Upcoming Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet The Author - "The Final Witness: A Kennedy Secret Service Agent Breaks His Silence After Sixty Years " by Paul Landis

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Special Agent Paul Landis was standing on the running boards of the car directly behind JFK’s Cadillac on the tragic afternoon of November 22,1963. In "The Final Witness," the author tells his story, the one he could not speak about for over sixty years. Books will be available for sale.

Presentation - Women, Guitars and Pop Music: A Short History with Diana Chittester

Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Diana Chittester takes listeners on a musical journey through the past century to discover the styles of influential, and often overlooked, female guitarists.

Film Matinee - "Enchanted April" (1991)

Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (98 minutes) in the Main Library Auditorium

Four British women are transformed by a quiet holiday in an Italian castle.

Literary Cleveland Presents:

Write Now: Get Unstuck - Breaking Through Creative Blocks with Jen Jones Donatelli

Saturdays: May 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Main Library Multipurpose Room

Dealing with dreaded writer's block? Stuck in a personal or professional rut? This workshop is open to creatives of all genres and experience levels. Registration is required and begins on April 1, 2024. Call (216) 226-8275.

Meet The Author - "Digital Assassins: Surviving Cyberterrorism and a Digital Assassination Attempt" by Danielle Spencer

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

The author tells her own story, in fictional form, of the havoc that was reaped on her personally and financially after she was labeled a whistleblower. Books will be available for sale.

The Knit & Lit Book Club: "The Power of One" by Bryce Courtenay

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Meeting Room.

The Booked for Murder Book Club: "A Deadly Bone to Pick" by Peggy Rothschild

Thursday, May 15, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.