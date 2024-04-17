Meet Me At Cove: Sean Collins

Swinging through life’s challenges for 56 years, Sean Collins is a force on the Disabled Golf Tour with the US Adaptive Golf Association since 2019. Ranked 2nd in the US Senior Seated Division, he’s teed off his passion since learning from his dad as a kid.

On May 10th, one day after his 67th birthday, watch Sean knock it out of the park throwing the first pitch at the Lake Erie Crushers game!

Mark your calendars for his moves in Cleveland at the Ohio Adaptive Open in August, after his victorious run at the Michigan Adaptive Open in 2023!