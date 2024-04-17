LHS Students Sweep Rotary Club Speech Contest

We are thrilled to share that Amy Garritano brought us some fantastic news today. Lakewood High School had yet another sweep at the speech contest sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lakewood & Rocky River, alongside the Beck Center!

Here are the winners: 1st Place: Elizabeth Schuldt - $750, 2nd Place: Sophia Lipowski - $500, 3rd Place: Ava Cuffari - $300, 4th Place: Lana Collins - $250. We are proud to announce that Elizabeth and Sophia will be advancing to represent Lakewood High School at the District Finals on April 6th. Huge congratulations to everyone involved! Let's continue to shine and make Lakewood proud!