LakewoodAlive Has Another Fantastic Year Of Events Ahead Of Them!

Join us in celebrating 20 years of LakewoodAlive at all our beloved events!

Exciting News: Get ready for a year of unforgettable fun in Lakewood! LakewoodAlive—which is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year—reveals their lineup of 2024 community events, featuring five must-attend occasions spanning early summer to the holiday season. Join us and experience the unique vibrancy of Lakewood for yourself!

Family friendly, community building, and diverse, the events include the Front Porch Concert Series, Lakewood Summer Meltdown, Spooky Pooch Parade, Lakewood Chocolate Walk, and Light Up Lakewood. Each event promises something special for everyone, providing the perfect opportunity to connect with neighbors, support local businesses, and immerse yourself in the charm of our city.

First up, the Front Porch Concert Series, presented by Johnson Bentley Wealth Partners of Raymond James, kicks off on Friday, June 7. With a total of eight free shows taking place every Friday evening in June and July, the first six will take place on the front steps of the Lakewood Public Library, with the last two shows hosted at Madison Park Pavilion. Bring your family, friends, snacks, blankets, and chairs for a delightful summer evening in the fresh air.

Returning for its 16th year, Lakewood Summer Meltdown, sponsored by Melt Bar & Grilled, promises endless summer fun on Saturday, July 20. From a 5K Race to the 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk, a water moose, the Gary Bish Memorial Beer Garden, delicious food, live music, and the opportunity to explore downtown Lakewood, there is truly something for everyone. You won’t want to miss out on the biggest block party of the year.

Who let the dogs out? On Saturday, October 12, Spooky Pooch Parade will be back at Madison Park, with the dogs dominating Birdtown. Sponsored by Ken Ganley Subaru, our annual costume contest for doggos and their loyal owners who love to dress up and parade around Madison Ave. Fun for the whole family, with a DJ, entertainment, games, and local vendors for pooch related wares, and more. With multiple awards available for the best dressed attendees and their four-legged companions, the grand prize winner will receive a year’s supply of dog food.

Indulge in an evening of decadence at the Lakewood Chocolate Walk on Thursday, October 24. This 21+ event allows you to satisfy your sweet tooth and enjoy a night of “adult trick-or-treat” with chocolate themed treats from more than 20 different stops. Presented by LakewoodAlive and Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance, proceeds from the event support both organizations.

Finally, make the season merry and bright with us at Light Up Lakewood on Saturday, December 7. The street festival will begin at 4 p.m. in the heart of Downtown Lakewood, with the parade kicking off at 5 p.m., and tree lighting and fireworks to follow. Sponsored by First Federal Lakewood, it is a tradition that welcomes the whole family, and awakens all the warm and fuzzy feelings of togetherness that only the winter holidays can bring.

Don’t miss out on these incredible opportunities to celebrate the magic of Lakewood and the amazing past two decades of LakewoodAlive!

LakewoodAlive 2024 Schedule of Community Events

Event

Date

Location

Front Porch Concert Series

June 7 – July 26 (Fridays)

Lakewood Public Library & Madison Park Pavilion

Lakewood Summer Meltdown

July 20

Downtown Lakewood

Spooky Pooch Parade

October 12

Madison Park

Lakewood Chocolate Walk

October 24

Downtown Lakewood

Light Up Lakewood

December 7

Downtown Lakewood

Ava Olic is Communications and Design Coordinator at LakewoodAlive.