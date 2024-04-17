Keep Lakewood Beautiful To Host 2024 Earth Day Cleanup On April 27

Spring has sprung and there's no better time than now to celebrate the beauty of our planet while giving back to our community. Join Keep Lakewood Beautiful for our annual Earth Day Cleanup taking place Saturday, April 27, from 9 to 11 am at City Center Park (front of the Marc's Plaza) in Downtown Lakewood.

The Keep Lakewood Beautiful Earth Day Cleanup offers a family-friendly opportunity to clean up litter and spruce up public areas along the Detroit Avenue commercial corridor. Trash bags, vests, buckets, tongs and gloves will be provided to participants.

This year’s cleanup event also features a free tree saplings giveaway while supplies last. Fifty tree saplings (25 Eastern Redbuds and 25 American Plums) will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To participate in this year’s event, simply join Keep Lakewood Beautiful on April 27. No advanced registration is necessary. Check-in will be located in the public space at the front of the Marc's Plaza near the intersection of Detroit and Cook Avenues.

Visit our Facebook event or contact us at keeplkwdbeautiful@gmail.com for more information. We hope you can join us to beautify our community!

Matt Bixenstine enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.