Garfield Middle School Shines At NEOSEF Science Fair

Exciting news for Garfield Middle School!

We are incredibly proud to announce that four of our talented students competed at the NEOSEF Science Fair this Spring and achieved remarkable success!



KK Saunders placed 2nd in the Physics category.

Liam Callahan placed 3rd in Health and Medicine.

Elise Moran placed 2nd in Environmental Science, also earning special awards from The American Association of Chemical Engineering, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, and The National Audubon Society.

Charlaice McDonald placed 2nd in the Earth & Space category, winning special awards from Cleveland State, ASM International, and The Naval & Marine Corp. Science Center.



Not only did they excel in their categories, but Elise and Charlaice also garnered multiple special awards for their exceptional scientific thinking.



A huge congratulations to all participants for their hard work and dedication! Your achievements truly shine as a testament to your talent and passion for science.